Lakers Rumors: Examining Buzz on Alex Caruso, Isaiah Thomas and James Ennis

Matt York/Associated Press

The Lakers were willing to move on from several of last year's roster pieces. Kuzma, Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were dealt in the Westbrook trade. In the case of Schroder, Los Angeles simply may not have been interested in keeping him.

According to ESPN's Jay Williams, the reported four-year, $84 million offer Schroder received from L.A. last season may not have actually happened.

In the case of Caruso, however, the Lakers did want to bring him back—but only at the right price.

"In the wake of my report about the Lakers not countering Alex Caruso’s four-year, $37 million offer from Chicago in free agency, a source with knowledge of the negotiations strongly refuted the inference that he wasn’t wanted back," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote.

While Caruso never produced eye-popping numbers in Los Angeles—he averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 assists and 2.9 rebounds last season—the Lakers clearly valued him as a role player. They simply didn't feel that he was worth $9.3 million annually.

Instead of throwing money at Caruso after he received an offer from the Chicago Bulls, the Lakers locked up 2019 second-round pick Talen Horton-Tucker with a three-year, $30.8 million deal.