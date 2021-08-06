Lakers News: Latest Buzz on Andre Iguodala, Alex Caruso and Marc Gasol

1 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala will continue his career with one of three teams: the Lakers, Brooklyn Nets or Golden State Warriors, as reported by Shams Charania.

The 37-year-old guard isn't going to light up any stat sheets at this point in his career, but what he does bring to the table is experience and championship mentality. He has competed in the most important games and won the 2015 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award

Iguodala has history with the Warriors, where he won his three titles and has a strong bond with star Steph Curry. He could easily go there, try to rekindle the magic that led to a dynasty and end his career with the team.

Brooklyn offers an opportunity at a championship, especially with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden at the forefront.

In Los Angeles, Iguodala would likely have fewer opportunities with the signings of Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Trevor Ariza. Still, the allure of a championship for a player with only a year or two years left in his professional career has to be strong, and the Lakers possess the strongest likelihood of achieving one this coming season.

At this point in his career, it is nearly impossible to imagine he isn't still competing in search of another title. With that in mind, the idea of signing with Los Angeles may be the most appealing, even if he has stronger friendships up I-5.