Lakers News: Latest on Marc Gasol's Future, NBA Summer League Debuts, More

Eric Gay/Associated Press

It's been a wild start to 2021 NBA free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles moved swiftly to add a third superstar to the roster, agreeing to a trade with the Washington Wizards to acquire Russell Westbrook before free agency even began.

Once the market opened, the Lakers moved just as quickly to build a supporting cast around Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The negotiation window only opened on Monday evening, and the Lakers have already agreed to deals with Talen-Horton Tucker, Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.

Gone are 2021 contributors Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell, who were included as part of the Westbrook trade. Point guard Alex Caruso is also gone, after he agreed to a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.

What else is going on in Laker Land two days into free agency? Let's take a look.