Ranking the Top Head Coaching Candidates for the Portland Trail Blazers

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

It's been an eventful 72 hours for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Following their disappointing first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets, the team parted ways with longtime head coach Terry Stotts, a move that was widely expected following a fourth early playoff exit in five seasons. Later Friday night, Damian Lillard went public with his desire for Jason Kidd to be the Blazers' next head coach, before Kidd officially pulled his name from the search Sunday.

Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey said at his Monday morning end-of-season press conference that a priority for his next head coaching hire will be an improvement on the defensive end of the floor. He also said that he will initially present between 20 and 25 candidates to team governor Jody Allen, and they won't start the interview process while potential candidates are still with other teams in the playoffs.

It remains to be seen how true that timeline will hold—teams typically like to have head coaches in place by the predraft combine, which will take place later this month.

With that said, a few names on the market immediately jump to mind as potential fits as the Blazers look to make the most of the remainder of Lillard's prime.