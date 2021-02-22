Damian Lillard, McCollum Call Out Wolves for Not Hiring David Vanterpool as HC

Damian Lillard, McCollum Call Out Wolves for Not Hiring David Vanterpool as HCFebruary 22, 2021
Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are upset the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't promote associate head coach David Vanterpool to replace Ryan Saunders.
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
How the hell do you not hire David Vanterpool and he’s right there on the bench... and has been in front office SUCCESSFULLY and on the front of a bench of a winning team SUCCESSFULLY (7 years) ... and also has played a major role in the development of a dominant backcourt smdh!
The Timberwolves fired Saunders on Sunday and are reportedly set to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Chris Finch, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Hiring a coach from another team midseason is rare in the NBA, and it will prevent Vanterpool from getting his first shot as a head coach.
Vanterpool spent seven seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers coaching Lillard and McCollum, as well as spending time in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office before joining the Timberwolves in 2019.
Lillard praised the 47-year-old's resume on Twitter:
While Vanterpool won't get the job with Minnesota, a strong endorsement from a five-time All-NBA player could help him in interviews going forward. The Timberwolves also have a long road ahead of them with the league's worst record at 7-24.
