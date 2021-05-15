Peak Kobe Bryant: Ranking the Mamba's Greatest Regular-Season and Playoff Games

0 of 6

MATT A. BROWN/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in one of the institution's most obvious and perhaps most meaningful inductions.

Just over a year after the tragic death of Bryant, the fourth-highest scoring player in NBA history will be presented by Michael Jordan and lead a class that includes fellow all-timers Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

Some of Bryant's personal and professional high points will surely be spotlighted Saturday, but a few omissions or hidden gems are all but guaranteed with a career so packed with prolific performances.

To determine which of Bryant's individual games were his most productive, single-game box plus/minus, game score and good old-fashioned points were all consulted. For the playoff games, added points were given based on the round in which the game was played.

If you sort every game in which Kobe played at least 25 minutes by the average of their ranks in all of the above, these are his three most productive regular season and three most productive playoff games.

Enjoy the ride down reminiscence road.