    76ers Rumors: Anthony Tolliver Signs Contract for Remainder of Season

    Oklahoma City Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski, right, goes up for a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Anthony Tolliver during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Forward Anthony Tolliver apparently has showed the Philadelphia 76ers enough to stick around for the rest of the season.

    On Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Sixers plan on signing the 13-year pro for the rest of the season as his second 10-day contract is set to expire this weekend.

    The Creighton product has appeared in five games for the 76ers this season and is averaging 1.6 points and 1.6 rebounds a night.

    The 6'8", 240-pound Missouri native has been in the league since the 2008-09 campaign and has played for the San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies.

    Tolliver has never been a primary scorer and is averaging 6.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in his career. 

    However, he is a veteran presence for a team that is in championship-or-bust mode this season with youngsters Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the way. While Tolliver may not contribute much on the court during the stretch run of the season and into the playoffs, he could provide leadership off the bench during important moments.

    Philadelphia (41-21) is 1.5 games behind the Brooklyn Nets in the race for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

