NBA Power Rankings: No Kawhi, No Problem for Paul George and the Clippers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The playoff race across the NBA is heating up, and more and more games are carrying significant weight with the end of the season on the horizon.

The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is a neck-and-neck race between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets. Out West, the Utah Jazz are trying to hold off a run from the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are heading in opposite directions with one team climbing the rankings and the other tumbling. The Atlanta Hawks are soaring to new heights, while the Washington Wizards have quietly started their ascension out of the bottom third.

A few new teams have played their way into the top 10 of the rankings this week, and a new team has worked its way into the top three. As always, the rankings criteria remain the same: How the team performed for the week, who they beat and where the season is heading based on the week’s worth of games.