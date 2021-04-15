    Luka Doncic's Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer Gives Mavericks Win vs. Ja Morant, Grizzlies

    Take a bow, Luka Doncic.

    Just when it seems like there's nothing else the Dallas Mavericks superstar can do to impress, he dazzles with another memorable play. On Wednesday, it was a stumbling, off-balance three at the buzzer to give his team a dramatic 114-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at FedExForum.

    Dallas was down two on its final possession only because Grayson Allen missed two free throws on the other end that could have iced it.

    Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis led the way for the victors, while solid showings from Allen, Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas were not enough for the Grizzlies.

    What's Next?

    Both teams play Friday when the Mavericks host the New York Knicks and the Grizzlies visit the Chicago Bulls.

    This article will be updated shortly to provide more information on this game.

