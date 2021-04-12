NBA Power Rankings: LA Lakers Staying Afloat, Clippers Quietly Streaking

0 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The top of the NBA power rankings has experienced quite the shake-up this week. A couple of Western Conference teams made a run into the top three while some of the Eastern Conference power teams took some bad losses.

It is “standings watch” in the NBA as teams go into the home stretch of the season. Each game takes on a whole new level of importance when jockeying for playoff or play-in tournament positioning. How far back and ahead teams are in the standings will be a topic of conversation as well as the importance of the season series since that is the first tiebreaker.

The criteria for the power rankings are based on how teams played last week, who they beat and where their season is heading after the week.