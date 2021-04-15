76ers Games That Will Determine 2021 NBA Playoff Seeding

0 of 3

Morry Gash/Associated Press

With 17 games remaining on their 2020-21 season, the Philadelphia 76ers control their destiny.

They assured as much with Wednesday's 123-117 triumph over the Brooklyn Nets, giving Philadelphia sole possession of first place in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

But with the Nets just one game behind, and the Milwaukee Bucks 2.5 games back of Brooklyn, the Sixers can't afford to catch their breath. They're only a few stretch-run stumbles away from sliding from first to third in the standings, which could dramatically increase the difficulty level of their postseason path.

While every game carries a certain must-win feeling this time of year, the following three just might shape where Philadelphia lands when the curtains close on this campaign.