    Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has No Timetable to Return from Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2021

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Friday, April 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo didn't play because of an injury. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss an indefinite amount of time with a knee injury, head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Sunday.

    The 26-year-old went is experiencing left knee soreness and is taking his time to ensure he recovers properly.

    The two-time reigning MVP has stayed largely healthy throughout his career. He's intermittently missed time this season, most recently because of a nagging knee injury, but nothing has kept him on the shelf for a significant period.

    The Bucks have been lucky in that regard, as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and several other notable players have missed extended time for their teams.

    Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 45 games this season.

