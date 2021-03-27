Lakers Rumors: LA 'Strong Frontrunner' for Andre Drummond After Cavs Buyout

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as a "strong frontrunner" to sign forward Andre Drummond after the Cleveland Cavaliers bought him out, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Lakers' frontcourt is reeling from injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis as Marc Gasol continues to get back into game shape following time in COVID-19 protocol. Drummond would significantly help there. The former Detroit Pistons star is averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 25 games this season.

Drummond is scheduled to clear waivers at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be free to sign with the team of his choice.

The push from the Lakers comes after forward LaMarcus Aldridge struck a deal with the Brooklyn Nets following his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, per USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt. The two big men were considered the top options on the buyout market, and it's no surprise they are quickly finding new homes.

In the interim, Drummond would have a vital—if not starting—role with the Lakers as head coach Frank Vogel continues to search for ways to make up for the loss of Davis and James.

After four straight losses, Los Angeles finally got back in the win column Friday with a much-needed victory over Cleveland, but lackluster shooting and spotty defense were more than apparent throughout the night.

Drummond could immediately help in both areas.

A two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion, the 27-year-old would help stabilize an L.A. title defense that's looked suspect in recent weeks.