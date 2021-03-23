Warriors' Last-Minute Trade Targets Before 2021 NBA Deadline

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

NBA executives are almost always speaking in vague terms this time of year so as not to prematurely tip their hands.

So it seemed notable when Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers recently voiced his plans to be "aggressive" at the upcoming trade deadline.

Saying that, though, aggressive could mean a lot of things.

Are the Warriors aggressively pursuing upgrades at any cost? Are they chasing whatever they could get without giving up James Wiseman or the top-three-protected pick coming from the Minnesota Timberwolves? Are they only interested in players under contract beyond this season (meaning they would stick around to suit up with Klay Thompson), or would they consider rentals to give Stephen Curry temporary support?

Those answers will shape what this franchise does or doesn't do between now and Thursday's 3 p.m. ET cutoff. For now, we can spotlight three players that make the most sense to pursue.