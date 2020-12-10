Thunder's George Hill Reportedly Drawing Interest from NBA Teams

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill is reportedly drawing interest from teams "around the league," per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Hill, 34, averaged 9.4 points on a career-high 51.6 percent shooting (including a league-leading 46.0 percent from three-point range), 3.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game for the Milwaukee Bucks last season. He played off the bench for all but two games, averaging 21.5 minutes per contest.

The Bucks dealt Hill to OKC in a four-team deal on Nov. 24 as part of a larger trade that featured combo guard Jrue Holiday moving from New Orleans to Milwaukee.

Hill was an integral part of the rotation for the Bucks, who earned the NBA's best regular-season record for the second straight year.

Although his days as a full-time starter are over, he can still produce as a versatile guard with the ball or playing off the ball and lighting it up from downtown.

The Thunder don't appear to be the best fit for the veteran's services, as the franchise is undergoing a significant rebuild that has included jettisoning some of their best players from last year's playoff team and acquiring a horde of draft picks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hill is capable of contributing for a contending team if last season is any indication, and it's no surprise that teams are reportedly interested.

We'll see if Hill finds a new home before the season begins shortly, as the 2020-21 slate is set to kick off on Dec. 22.