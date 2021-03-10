Bob Myers Says Warriors Will Be 'Aggressive' at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors might not be among the NBA's elite this season, but that doesn't mean they won't be gunning for a playoff berth.

President of basketball operations Bob Myers appeared on 95.7 The Game's Steiny, Guru & Dibs show and said the team would be "aggressive" in the pursuit of improving ahead of the trade deadline (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports):

"It's the balancing act as far as what makes sense now, but doesn't hamper us in the future. What can we do that maybe can be beneficial this year and into next year.

"We'll be aggressive. We'll look around. There were years where we had the best record and were pretty quiet at the trade deadline. We didn't really do much or make many calls. I think we'll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we've been."

The Warriors went 19-18 in the first half of the NBA season and currently sit in ninth in the Western Conference, which would be good enough to get them into the play-in round. That's been in large part due to the play of superstar Steph Curry (29.7 PPG, 6.3 APG) and defensive lynchpin Draymond Green, who is averaging an impressive 8.6 assists per game.

The supporting cast is Golden State's bigger issue. With no Klay Thompson this season, the Dubs are reliant on Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. to carry the offensive load behind Curry. Both players are talented but inconsistent.

Rookie center James Wiseman has shown flashes of brilliance, but he's a rookie. Relying on him to carry a major load is unrealistic at this stage of his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Warriors want to add a second star, Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three protected 2021 first-rounder would have to be on the table. Barring the Washington Wizards making Bradley Beal available, or a star of that stature being put on the trading block, it seems unlikely the Dubs would go that route.

More likely is the team looking to add quality depth and shooting to take some pressure off Curry. Whether those types of deals materialize remains to be seen.

"Last year, we did stuff—got out of the tax, did the [Andrew] Wiggins deal—so that was active," Myers said. "But nothing was on the line for that season so to speak. But there are things on the line this season. So if we can make a move to get us better ... you gotta find a partner that fits what you're looking to do."