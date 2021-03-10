    Bob Myers Says Warriors Will Be 'Aggressive' at 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations and general manager Bob Myers listens to questions about injured player Klay Thompson, during a news conference in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors might not be among the NBA's elite this season, but that doesn't mean they won't be gunning for a playoff berth.

    President of basketball operations Bob Myers appeared on 95.7 The Game's Steiny, Guru & Dibs show and said the team would be "aggressive" in the pursuit of improving ahead of the trade deadline (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports):

    "It's the balancing act as far as what makes sense now, but doesn't hamper us in the future. What can we do that maybe can be beneficial this year and into next year.

    "We'll be aggressive. We'll look around. There were years where we had the best record and were pretty quiet at the trade deadline. We didn't really do much or make many calls. I think we'll be more open in making calls and listening to calls than we've been."

    The Warriors went 19-18 in the first half of the NBA season and currently sit in ninth in the Western Conference, which would be good enough to get them into the play-in round. That's been in large part due to the play of superstar Steph Curry (29.7 PPG, 6.3 APG) and defensive lynchpin Draymond Green, who is averaging an impressive 8.6 assists per game.

    The supporting cast is Golden State's bigger issue. With no Klay Thompson this season, the Dubs are reliant on Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. to carry the offensive load behind Curry. Both players are talented but inconsistent. 

    Rookie center James Wiseman has shown flashes of brilliance, but he's a rookie. Relying on him to carry a major load is unrealistic at this stage of his career. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    If the Warriors want to add a second star, Wiseman and the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-three protected 2021 first-rounder would have to be on the table. Barring the Washington Wizards making Bradley Beal available, or a star of that stature being put on the trading block, it seems unlikely the Dubs would go that route. 

    More likely is the team looking to add quality depth and shooting to take some pressure off Curry. Whether those types of deals materialize remains to be seen.

    "Last year, we did stuff—got out of the tax, did the [Andrew] Wiggins deal—so that was active," Myers said. "But nothing was on the line for that season so to speak. But there are things on the line this season. So if we can make a move to get us better ... you gotta find a partner that fits what you're looking to do."

    Related

      Ranking the New NBA Uniforms 🤩

      16 squads got new 'Earned' unis after making 2020 players. @highkin ranked the designs 📲

      Ranking the New NBA Uniforms 🤩
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ranking the New NBA Uniforms 🤩

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      GSW to Be Aggressive w/ Trades

      Bob Meyers says Warriors will be 'aggressive' at trade deadline: 'I think we'll be more open in making calls'

      GSW to Be Aggressive w/ Trades
      NBA logo
      NBA

      GSW to Be Aggressive w/ Trades

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Where the Warriors stand at the halfway mark

      Where the Warriors stand at the halfway mark
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Where the Warriors stand at the halfway mark

      Brady Klopfer
      via Golden State Of Mind

      Bob Myers tells great Klay Thompson story about Warriors fan's letter

      Bob Myers tells great Klay Thompson story about Warriors fan's letter
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Bob Myers tells great Klay Thompson story about Warriors fan's letter

      RSN
      via RSN