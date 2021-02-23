Tobias Harris' Father, Agent Torrel Says All-Star Snub 'Very Disappointing'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Torrel Harris, the father and agent of Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris, provided his thoughts to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer upon hearing that his son did not make the 2021 NBA All-Star Game as a reserve.

"An All-Star is for players who are consistent and play each game at the highest level, with not taking off games," Harris said.

"Tobias has helped lead his team to be in first place. It's very disappointing that Tobias was not selected."

The NBA announced the reserves Tuesday, and the Eastern Conference frontcourt group includes New York Knicks forward/center Julius Randle, Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Harris has averaged a career-high 20.6 points on 51.3 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for a 21-11 76ers team that leads the Eastern Conference by a half-game over the Brooklyn Nets.

Harris also sports a career-high 19.4 player efficiency rating and .156 win share/48-minute rate, per Basketball Reference. In addition, he is sixth in ESPN's real plus-minus wins stats among qualified power forwards, ahead of New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (10th), who was named an All-Star.

The former Tennessee Volunteer certainly has a case to be named an All-Star and join his teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7. He's averaging over 20 points per game for the East's best team, and the 76ers sometimes go as he goes on offense. Of note, they are 11-2 when he scores 22 or more points per game and 10-9 otherwise.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On the flip side, the Eastern Conference reserve pool for frontcourt players was loaded this year, to the point where one could make a case for more players than there were spots.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated listed five Eastern Conference forwards or centers who had cases among other snubs, including three 2019-20 All-Stars in Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis.

Harris and Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward rounded out that group.

Harris may not be going to Atlanta, but he may have his eyes on a greater prize this summer as the 76ers look for their first Eastern Conference title in 20 years and first NBA Finals victory since 1983.