76ers' Doc Rivers Jokes He'd Rather Play Golf Than Coach NBA All-Star Team

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is on pace to coach one of the teams in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which is set for Sunday, March 7 in Atlanta.

However, Rivers told reporters Friday before his team's home game against the Chicago Bulls that he'd rather golf instead of coach that weekend:

Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, it's expected that the coaches for the Eastern and Western Conference's top teams by winning percentage two weeks before the game itself will be tasked with being on the All-Star Game sidelines.

Given that timeline, Rivers will be an All-Star coach if the 19-10 76ers win either Friday versus Chicago or Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

If the 76ers lose both, then Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash will be the East's representative if his team beats the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, giving his squad a 20-12 mark versus Philadelphia's hypothetical 19-12 record. No other East team can be No. 1 by the end of Sunday.

Chances are Rivers' golf game will have to wait until after the season. Rivers would be opposing Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, whose team has already clinched the West's best record before the reported deadline.

The league is also planning to hold the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest, three-point shooting competition and skills challenge as well.