    76ers' Doc Rivers Jokes He'd Rather Play Golf Than Coach NBA All-Star Team

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 19, 2021

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is on pace to coach one of the teams in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, which is set for Sunday, March 7 in Atlanta

    However, Rivers told reporters Friday before his team's home game against the Chicago Bulls that he'd rather golf instead of coach that weekend:

    Per ESPN's Tim Bontemps, it's expected that the coaches for the Eastern and Western Conference's top teams by winning percentage two weeks before the game itself will be tasked with being on the All-Star Game sidelines.

    Given that timeline, Rivers will be an All-Star coach if the 19-10 76ers win either Friday versus Chicago or Sunday against the Toronto Raptors.

    If the 76ers lose both, then Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash will be the East's representative if his team beats the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, giving his squad a 20-12 mark versus Philadelphia's hypothetical 19-12 record. No other East team can be No. 1 by the end of Sunday.

    Chances are Rivers' golf game will have to wait until after the season. Rivers would be opposing Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, whose team has already clinched the West's best record before the reported deadline.

    The league is also planning to hold the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest, three-point shooting competition and skills challenge as well.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Doc Gives Update on Milton, Expects Return vs. Raptors

      Doc Gives Update on Milton, Expects Return vs. Raptors
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Gives Update on Milton, Expects Return vs. Raptors

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      NBA Nearing 2nd-Half Schedule Release

      League has no plans to push back the playoffs

      NBA Nearing 2nd-Half Schedule Release
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Nearing 2nd-Half Schedule Release

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      📈 Early scout takes on Jalen Green 👀 Bouknight rising up draft boards 📲 @Jonwass has latest scoops on 2021 class

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Latest NBA Draft Rumors 👂

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝

      Picking 20 players teams should watch this offseason 📲

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Ranking Upcoming NBA Free Agents 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report