    Wizards' Bradley Beal 'Shocked' by Fan Support in 2021 NBA All-Star Game Voting

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 19, 2021

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in action during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been named an All-Star starter one year after being snubbed from the game entirely. 

    Beal spoke with reporters about the honor Thursday, specifically in response to news that he finished No. 1 in the fan vote among Eastern Conference guards.

    "I was completely thrown off by it," Beal said, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. "I was thrown off, shocked, whatever synonym you wanna use. It was crazy. I don’t even know if I reached a million votes last year."

    When asked why he thought he finished No. 1, Beal issued this response.

    "I have no idea. I have no idea," Beal said while smirking during the Zoom interview, per Katz.

    "Part of me wants to say it's all the trade rumors, but I don't know."

    Beal, who will be going to his third All-Star Game (2018, 2019, 2021) but first as a starter, also responded to a question about whether he ever thought starting in the prestigious midseason game could happen.

    "Never," Beal said. "I've never dreamt this in my life. … I would definitely say I’m blessed."

    Beal received 3,485,051 fan votes, per a final ballot revealed from Marc J. Spears of the Undefeated.

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

