    Shelburne: Kobe Bryant 'Loved' Idea of Lakers Trading for Derrick Rose in 2020

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 15, 2021

    Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, hugs Chicago Bulls' Derrick Rose, right, before an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Bulls, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
    Paul Beaty/Associated Press

    Late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reportedly "loved the idea" of the team acquiring Derrick Rose during the 2019-20 season.

    Bryant believed Rose could have been a "great contributor" for the Lakers as they looked to bolster their roster ahead of last season's trade deadline, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said on the Hoop Collective podcast.

    The Lakers were regularly linked to Rose ahead of the deadline but were never able to complete a trade with the Detroit Pistons. They acquired Dennis Schroder during the following offseason to take some of the ball-handling pressure off LeBron James.

    Rose was recently acquired by the New York Knicks, reuniting him with Tom Thibodeau. The 2011 NBA MVP and Thibodeau have been together in three different stops (Chicago, Minnesota, New York), and it's likely Rose's move to the Knicks will provide him with a brighter individual spotlight than playing for the Lakers would have.

    Bryant advocating for Rose was reportedly one of the rare times he inserted himself into the team's personnel talks after retiring at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      A dark-horse West contender breaks through the top three. Tap for our full rankings 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      LeBron: 'Impossible' for Any One Player to Fill AD's Role

      LeBron: 'Impossible' for Any One Player to Fill AD's Role
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron: 'Impossible' for Any One Player to Fill AD's Role

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      The NBA Is Literally Becoming a Make-or-Miss League

      The NBA Is Literally Becoming a Make-or-Miss League
      NBA logo
      NBA

      The NBA Is Literally Becoming a Make-or-Miss League

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer

      AD on Achilles Injury: Doctors Said 'Everything Looked Good'

      AD on Achilles Injury: Doctors Said 'Everything Looked Good'
      NBA logo
      NBA

      AD on Achilles Injury: Doctors Said 'Everything Looked Good'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report