    Kevin Durant on Warriors Tenure: I'll Take It with Me for the Rest of My Life

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorFebruary 14, 2021

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, laughs with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry after the Nets defeated the Warriors in an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant faced his old team, the Golden State Warriors, for the first time since he left the Bay Area for New York in free agency during the summer of 2019.

    The result was a 134-117 win for the Nets, who were helped by Durant's 20 points.

    After the game, KD spoke with reporters about how much his Warriors tenure meant to him.

    "My time here in Golden State was so much fun," Durant said.

    "It's such a big learning experience, especially learning the game of basketball and a different philosophy. I'm going to take that with me for the rest of my life."

    Durant played with the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, winning three Western Conference titles and a pair of NBA championships. He won the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals MVP awards in emphatic championship series victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

    Durant spoke with and embraced multiple ex-teammates and coaches Saturday, talking with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr:

    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    KD also talks frequently with Klay Thompson, as he noted postgame:

    Durant averaged 25.8 points on 52.4 percent shooting, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game during his three years with Golden State.

    He missed the entire 2019-20 season with a torn Achilles suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals but returned this year. He's averaging 29.0 points per game for the 16-12 Nets, who are third in the Eastern Conference.

