B/R NBA Staff's 2021 All-Star Game Picks: Who Really Deserves a Spot?

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Building an NBA All-Star roster is a simple task on paper. Find 12 deserving players from the Eastern Conference, separate them into starters and reserves—don't forget to split your starters into "frontcourt" and "backcourt"—then wash, rinse, repeat for the West.

In reality, the exercise isn't so simple.

B/R asked nine NBA writers to vote for their All-Star starters and reserves. A "Starter" vote was worth two points, and a "Reserve" vote was worth one point. Simple enough.

When it was all said and done, each nominated player had a total number of voter points. Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, unanimously earned nine Starter votes, totaling the maximum 18 voter points. His East Coast teammate Bradley Beal earned five starter votes (10 points) and four reserve votes (four points) for a total of 14 points. And Jayson Tatum unanimously earned nine Reserve votes for a total of nine points.

These are just three examples. After totaling the points among all players receiving votes, we ranked them from highest to lowest in each conference to determine starters, reserves and the unfortunate (but still exceptional) stars who missed the cut.

Bestowing All-Star status on 24 players is a celebration, but by default, it also leaves legitimate stars on the outside looking in. Lucky for you, Bleacher Report endured the heartbreak on your behalf, crunched the numbers and built the ideal rosters a week before TNT reveals the fan-voted starters on Feb. 18.

Special shouts to B/R's basketball brains for casting their votes: Eric Pincus, Andy Bailey, Grant Hughes, Dan Favale, Jason Dumas, Greg Swartz, A. Sherrod Blakely, Mandela Namaste and Sean Highkin.



