Updated Championship Odds for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Now over a month into the season, we're still seeing plenty of upsets and parity as the short layoff and the league's health and safety protocols produce bizarre results on a nightly basis. Finally, though, we're starting to get some separation among the NBA's various tiers.

The cream is rising, in other words. Slowly and less certainly than in most seasons, but it's still rising.

That makes this a good time to see where all 30 NBA franchises' championship odds stand.

We'll use FanDuel's most recent figures to set the order and keep this organized. But in addition to giving a quick state-of-the-team analysis, we'll also comment on whether and why a few of the provided odds feel a little off.

Washington Wizards fans won't like that last part.