Lakers News: LeBron James, Frank Vogel Discuss Spurs' Becky Hammon

The Los Angeles Lakers' win over San Antonio Wednesday night was notable, not for the final score or L.A.'s third win of the young season, but for a historic milestone that occurred within its confines: Becky Hammon becoming the first woman to coach an NBA regular-season game.

LeBron James, the face of the association, discussed the moment after the game.

James, Head Coach Frank Vogel Talk Becky Hammon

When Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected during Wednesday's game for arguing a no-call in the first-half, Hammon made NBA history by becoming the first woman to serve as the head coach of a team.

There was no ceremonial passing of the torch, nor was there any pomp or circumstance regarding the transition. Instead, as Hammon said after the game: "He officially pointed at me. That was it. ... That was it. Said, 'You got 'em,' and that was it. Very Pop-like."

Hammon is a six-time All-Star in the WNBA, two-time first-team All-WNBA, and in 2015, she was named one of the 15 greatest players in the league's history.

Just because there was no hoopla or big production made about Hammon's historic turn does not mean it went unnoticed or unrecognized by the coach or the star player across the court.

"Well deserved," Lakers coach Vogel said of Hammon's opportunity. "I've talked to her before and she really knows her stuff and obviously she's here for a reason. She's equipped, intelligent (and the) guys have great respect for her. She's going to be a great coach one day."

James echoed his coach's sentiments: "Obviously she's been paying her dues over the last few years and Coach Pop has given her the opportunity. … It's a beautiful thing just to hear her barking out calls, barking out sets. She's very passionate about the game. Congrats to her and congrats for our league."



The league has more women coaches than at any time in its 74-year history. Currently on-staff across the NBA are:

But Hammon wasn't self-congratulatory. She remained focused on the game and its outcome.

"(I was) trying to get the guys in the right spots," Hammon said, with not being able to secure the win for her team her one regret about the night.

Spurs star forward DeMar DeRozan spoke on the leadership Hammon brings to the sideline: "Even in timeouts with Pop as head coach, she is quick on her feet. She tells us about defensive assignments, offensive sets we should run. Seeing her in the forefront, it would have definitely been cool to have won for her."

Dejounte Murray applauded his coach on social media.

As did Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Hammon's moment came on a night when James celebrated his 36th birthday with a team-high 26 points and eight assists in a win.

Wednesday also brought a historic milestone for the league's biggest star as LeBron played his 1,000th consecutive game with 10 points or more.

"I have to do things to help our team win," he said after the game, per USA Today's Mark Medina. "If that's scoring, rebounding, defending, assisting, doing little things and be available for my teammates throughout the course of the game when I'm on the floor and also when I'm on the bench, I've been fortunate enough to do that in my career for the majority of it."

Popovich said: "It's a tribute both to his intelligence level and his tenacity, his character and his commitment to excellence. When you combine those things, you get what we see in LeBron James after all of these years."

James, Hammon, the Lakers and Spurs finish out a two-game set Friday night in San Antonio.