Washington Football Team's Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

0 of 6

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Does the Washington Football Team have the rest of the NFL's attention now? It should after it became the first team to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020, notching a 23-17 win at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh on Monday night.

That victory also has Washington in the thick of the playoff hunt in the NFC. At 5-7, there's no team with a better record in the NFC East. However, the New York Giants are also 5-7, and they're in first place because they own the tiebreaker with Washington after notching a pair of wins over their division rival in Weeks 6 and 9.

Even if Washington doesn't win the NFC East crown, there's still a chance it could end up with a wild-card berth (which is strange to think about, considering the NFC East has been so down this year that it seemed assured only one team from the division would be heading to the postseason). Washington is only one game behind the Minnesota Vikings, who are currently the No. 7 seed, but there are a lot of other teams also in the mix.

This week, Washington will look to extend its winning streak to four games when it goes on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. It's possible that Washington could be alone in first place in the NFC East by the end of the weekend, so it's important it keeps winning.

But Washington needs help if it's going to reach the postseason. Here's a look at the current NFC playoff picture, followed by a breakdown of other results that Washington fans should be rooting for in Week 14.