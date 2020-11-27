Lakers Rumors: Latest on Pursuit of Glenn Robinson III, Luol Deng's Contract

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have been active this offseason, and as the NBA's start date of Dec. 22 inches closer, the champions are exploring every option to better their team in pursuit of a repeat.

One of those options has reportedly presented itself in Glenn Robinson III, who is a free agent after spending time with the Philadelphia 76ers. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday that the 26-year-old has "drawn interest" from five teams, including the Lakers.

Scotto said the Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz are also interested in the former second-round pick, who was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves out of Michigan in 2014.

Robinson averaged 7.7 points through 14 games with the 76ers after putting up a career-high 12.9 points in 48 outings with the Golden State Warriors, for whom he also averaged 31.6 minutes per game with 48.1 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three.

On a Lakers roster loaded with talent from wings—including LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, new addition Wesley Matthews and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who returned in free agency—it's unlikely he would be someone the team would regularly rely on, but there's nothing wrong with adding depth.

But as Los Angeles' continues to shop the free-agent market—where ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that it is looking for another center—it may have less money to spend.

L.A. petitioned the league for a career-ending injury exemption for Luol Deng, who appeared in just 57 games for the Lakers after signing a four-year, $72 million deal in 2016, but the application was denied by the NBA, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Deng was drafted by the Phoenix Suns out of Duke with the No. 7 pick in 2004. The Lakers waived him September 2018 in a move that general manager Rob Pelinka attributed to the team's desire to "further our future salary-cap and roster flexibility," according to the Associated Press.

He went on to play 22 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2018-19 season after averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds in 57 games in Los Angeles, where he saw 26.3 minutes per game.

The Lakers will have to pay Deng $4.9 million in each of the next two seasons, which may not seem like much but could be the difference in any contracts the Lakers look to sign.

While they have an active cap of $93.45 million, per Spotrac, the team has yet to re-sign forward Anthony Davis. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis could sign a deal worth anywhere from $68 million to $189 million over a two- to five-year period.