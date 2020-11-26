Has Every NBA Team Addressed Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?

25 of 30

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Predraft Weakness: Paint Protection

The Portland Trail Blazers are moving on from Hassan Whiteside, who puts up gaudy numbers and had perhaps the best season of his career in 2019-20.

Settling on a center rotation led by Jusuf Nurkic (an underrated defender) and Enes Kanter might suggest the Blazers weren't locked in on this particular weakness, but their overall defense should be better next season.

Nurkic probably doesn't get enough credit for what he does defensively. He isn't the most explosive shot blocker, but he knows where to be and when to be there, and his sheer size takes up plenty of space inside.

His teams have held opponents below their typical effective field-goal percentage in all but one of his seasons (the lone exception being 2019-20, when he only appeared in eight games). Having him back for a full season and healthy will make a difference.

The addition of Robert Covington will help, too. Carmelo Anthony is a legend, but he's also one of the NBA's worst defenders at this point in his career. Slotting Covington in as the primary small-ball 4 is a massive upgrade.

Last season, he averaged 2.2 blocks in his 22 games with the Rockets. His ability to surprise offensive players from the weak side will help him complement Nurkic and Kanter.

There may still be some untapped potential for Harry Giles as well. If he and Zach Collins stay healthy, they could boost the front line even more.

Weakness Addressed: Yes.