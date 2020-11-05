How Every NBA Team Can Fix Its Biggest Weakness

25 of 30

Weakness: Paint Protection

This slide will read like an exaggerated version of the last one.

The Portland Trail Blazers allowed opponents to shoot 59.8 percent at the rim, the third-best mark in the NBA. That was thanks in large part to Hassan Whiteside, who just finished one of the best seasons of his career.

He led the league with 2.9 blocks per game, and the Blazers allowed 5.3 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor (the best defensive rating swing of his career).

But Whiteside's defense around the rim was tested far too often. Opponents took 36.7 percent of their shots at the rim against Portland. Only seven teams allowed a higher percentage.

This goes back to the same point made with the Suns. The Blazers' perimeter defenders have to do a better job containing on the perimeter.

Like Phoenix's, Portland's starting backcourt (Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum) isn't likely to ever be known for solid defense. So, it's up to the forwards and wings.

The Blazers get a bit of slack for injuries. Rodney Hood isn't an obvious plus defender, but he's certainly more trustworthy than Mario Hezonja on that end. Zach Collins might've helped, too.

But this is a team that may not be able to bank on internal development for defensive help.

Gary Trent Jr. probably has some potential on that end, and Trevor Ariza should help a bit despite his advancing years. But the Blazers should be looking for defensive help on the wings in free agency, during the draft and on the trade market.