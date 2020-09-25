The Perfect Trade Target for Every NBA Team

25 of 30

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Despite almost constant chatter from the media and fans regarding the fit between Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers have given no indication they'd seriously consider moving either.

Things can change quickly in the NBA, though. And if Simmons were to become available, the Portland Trail Blazers should call up and see if Philadelphia has any interest in CJ McCollum.

In terms of raw talent, long-term potential (Simmons is five years younger) and size, McCollum would likely be a bit of a downgrade for the Sixers, but the fit could neutralize all of that.

McCollum has averaged over 20 points per game in each of his last five seasons, operating largely in the mid-range and from beyond the three-point line. He's a more natural No. 2 in a one-two punch with Embiid, who does most of his damage inside.

Pick-and-rolls with those two would be a nightmare to defend. Load up on Embiid's roll and McCollum will light you up from the outside. Switch or go over the top of the screen and you leave yourself exposed to Embiid's interior scoring.

On paper, it makes a lot of sense.

For Portland, this would purely be a talent play. Simmons' refusal to shoot jumpers would cause problems similar to those he has faced in Philadelphia, but the presence of Damian Lillard would certainly alleviate them.

Think of him as a bigger, more athletic Draymond Green to Lillard's Stephen Curry. The level of playmaking Simmons could provide at the 4 would open things up for everyone else on the floor.

And with Jusuf Nurkic slowly expanding his game to include threes, there would be plenty of opportunities for Simmons to attack an open lane.