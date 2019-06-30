Al Horford Rumors: Kings Planning 'Massive' Contract Offer in Free Agency

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly set to make a "massive" contract offer to Boston Celtics center Al Horford when he becomes an unrestricted free agent Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee reported the update and noted there's "mutual interest" between the sides heading into the NBA's moratorium period. Marc Stein of the New York Times confirmed the Kings are "definitely" a suitor in the Horford sweepstakes.

He's also scheduled to meet with some "mystery teams" after the market opens before making a decision about his future Monday or Tuesday, per Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 Radio reported one of the mystery teams is the Philadelphia 76ers, who could offer the veteran post player "over $100 million."

The 33-year-old Dominican Republic native is one of the league's most quietly productive stars. He averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 blocks while shooting 53.5 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 82.1 percent on free throws during the 2018-19 season.

He ranked 18th in the NBA in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus despite playing career-low minutes (29 per game) on an overcrowded Boston roster, which also limited his offensive touches.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

At season's end, Horford said he wanted to see how the Celtics' front office handled its initial offseason moves before deciding whether to return.

"It's something that I haven't even stopped to think about," he told reporters. "I've enjoyed being here in Boston. Just have to wait and see what we're going to do as a team. And it's steps that the management is going to do moving forward, and continue to get better."

Boston entered the year with championship aspirations but fell well short of those expectations when it was eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Horford may seek a new team where he'll take on a more marquee, defined role, particularly at the offensive end, after seeing his playing time dip this past season. And money will be a factor, too.

In Sacramento, he'd immediately become the team's unquestioned top frontcourt option and get to play alongside one of the NBA's most promising backcourts in De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.