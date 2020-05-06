1 Trade for Every NBA Lottery Team If It Wins No. 1 Pick

0 of 14

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Winning the No. 1 pick is a big deal for NBA teams.

Granted, it doesn't feel like the biggest deal this year since there doesn't seem to be a Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, Trae Young or Ja Morant in this class. But it will produce some stars—even the 2000 talent grab yielded three All-Stars—and a slew of rotation regulars. Having your choice of the entire player pool matters.

It also means something different to different teams.

Some might see the pick as their missing piece and a reason for engineering a win-now swap. Others might use the selection to fuel that type of trade. A different group might see it as a sign to practice patience and focus on collecting and developing assets.

How would your team react to landing the No. 1 pick? If they were in lottery position when the season was suspended, we have a trade idea for them either involving or motivated by the jackpot prize.