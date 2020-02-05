Report: Suns, Pistons Reach Impasse in Luke Kennard Trade Talks over Draft Pick

Report: Suns, Pistons Reach Impasse in Luke Kennard Trade Talks over Draft PickFebruary 6, 2020
Brian Sevald/Getty Images
Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard will not be taking up residence in Phoenix prior to the NBA trade deadline comes Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night, trade discussions between the Pistons and Phoenix Suns surrounding Kennard "have reached an impasse."
Wojnarowski added: "Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal."
Kennard was drafted 12th overall out of Duke by Detroit in the 2017 draft.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
