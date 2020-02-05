Report: Suns, Pistons Reach Impasse in Luke Kennard Trade Talks over Draft Pick

Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard will not be taking up residence in Phoenix prior to the NBA trade deadline comes Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night, trade discussions between the Pistons and Phoenix Suns surrounding Kennard "have reached an impasse."

Wojnarowski added: "Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal."

Kennard was drafted 12th overall out of Duke by Detroit in the 2017 draft.

