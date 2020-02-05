Report: Suns, Pistons Reach Impasse in Luke Kennard Trade Talks over Draft Pick

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IFebruary 6, 2020

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 21: Luke Kennard #5 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball during a game against the Chicago Bulls on December 21, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images)
Brian Sevald/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard will not be taking up residence in Phoenix prior to the NBA trade deadline comes Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday night, trade discussions between the Pistons and Phoenix Suns surrounding Kennard "have reached an impasse."

Wojnarowski added: "Sides unable to agree on protections for a Suns first-round pick that would have been in the deal." 

Kennard was drafted 12th overall out of Duke by Detroit in the 2017 draft.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

