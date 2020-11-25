BS Meter on Latest NBA Trade and Offseason Rumors

2 of 4

It feels like the question of whether the Sixers should trade Simmons or Embiid has been a running theme in the NBA for about as long as the partnership has existed.

In 2019-20, proponents for a move got a little more evidence to support their side.

When both Simmons and Embiid were on the floor this past season, Philadelphia was a mediocre plus-0.7 points per 100 possessions. It was plus-2.0 when Simmons played without Embiid and plus-11.1 when Embiid played without Simmons.

Basing an argument to move one or the other solely on those numbers isn't fair, though. The team's structure clearly didn't suit the stars. Al Horford was a terrible fit. And the shooting of Josh Richardson and Tobias Harris was far from consistent enough.

In the past, we've seen that even one top-tier floor-spacer can make a world of difference for these two.

Over the course of JJ Redick's two seasons in Philly, the Sixers were plus-14.4 points per 100 possessions when he shared the floor with Simmons and Embiid. The duo was plus-3.4 points per 100 possessions when it played without Redick.

With Redick flying around off the ball and forcing defenses to honor the three-point line, there was much more room for the two stars to operate inside. When your centerpiece is a bad shooter (or, in Simmons' case, a non-shooter), real spacers are critical.

New President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey clearly understands this, as evidenced by his recent acquisitions of Seth Curry (second in NBA history in career three-point percentage) and Danny Green (47th), as well as the unloading of Horford.

So, it should come as little surprise that Morey himself is trying to quiet the chatter about trading one of his stars.

"We got to get rid of that noise," Morey said of the rumors on 97.5 The Fanatic. "We love Ben and Joel. I think Sam Hinkie said it when he came out of his groundhog hole, that fans went through the process for those two players. Why would we try and ship them out? Doc and I are here for a reason."

Shipping Simmons or Embiid out before seeing what happens with the additional spacing Curry and Green can provide wouldn't make much sense, but let's not rule it out entirely.

Morey was something of a trade maestro in Houston (as evidenced by the 77 he made there), and his perennial MVP candidate there may want out. In early November, Charania reported that Philadelphia would pursue James Harden. And as good as a lineup with Simmons, Curry, Green, Harris and Embiid sounds, swapping Harden in for Simmons probably makes it even better (at least for the next few years).

