Warriors' Klay Thompson Likely to Miss 2020-21 Season with Torn Achilles Injury

Young Kwak/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that guard Klay Thompson is expected to miss his second straight season because of a leg injury.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thompson tore his Achilles during a workout Wednesday, though he is expected to make a full recovery.

He missed the 2019-20 season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the 30-year-old would undergo tests over the following days, but "the severity of the injury is unclear." Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thompson was "unable to place weight" on his leg when he left the gym in Southern California where he suffered the injury.

Thompson was cleared to participate in the Warriors' voluntary minicamp at the end of September.

"The first day I felt a little rusty," Thompson told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "My jumper was going right. My jumper was going left. I'm getting beat backdoor. I'm getting beat on closeouts. The conditioning aspect was tough."

With Thompson and Stephen Curry both sidelined during the pandemic-shortened season, the Warriors were the worst team in the league, going 15-50. The return of Thompson, their first-round pick in 2011, was sure to set them back on the right path in 2020-21.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Thompson, who signed a five-year deal worth $189.9 million ahead of last season, earned All-Star status for five straight seasons leading up to his injury. He put up 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on .467 shooting (.402 from three) in 2018-19.

D'Angelo Russell was the Warriors' primary guard for much of the season before he was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline. Damion Lee, who averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 49 games last season, is slotted behind Thompson on the depth chart.