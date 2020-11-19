    Warriors' Klay Thompson Likely to Miss 2020-21 Season with Torn Achilles Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 1m ago in the B/R App

    Golden State Warriors and former Washington State guard Klay Thompson speaks as the school retires his jersey number during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between Washington State and Oregon State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
    Young Kwak/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors announced Thursday that guard Klay Thompson is expected to miss his second straight season because of a leg injury.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported Thompson tore his Achilles during a workout Wednesday, though he is expected to make a full recovery.

    He missed the 2019-20 season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

    Wojnarowski reported Wednesday the 30-year-old would undergo tests over the following days, but "the severity of the injury is unclear." Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Thompson was "unable to place weight" on his leg when he left the gym in Southern California where he suffered the injury.

    Thompson was cleared to participate in the Warriors' voluntary minicamp at the end of September.

    "The first day I felt a little rusty," Thompson told The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears. "My jumper was going right. My jumper was going left. I'm getting beat backdoor. I'm getting beat on closeouts. The conditioning aspect was tough." 

    With Thompson and Stephen Curry both sidelined during the pandemic-shortened season, the Warriors were the worst team in the league, going 15-50. The return of Thompson, their first-round pick in 2011, was sure to set them back on the right path in 2020-21.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Thompson, who signed a five-year deal worth $189.9 million ahead of last season, earned All-Star status for five straight seasons leading up to his injury. He put up 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists on .467 shooting (.402 from three) in 2018-19.

    D'Angelo Russell was the Warriors' primary guard for much of the season before he was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline. Damion Lee, who averaged 12.7 points and 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 49 games last season, is slotted behind Thompson on the depth chart.

    Related

      Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Warriors confirm Thompson is expected to miss next season after tearing his Achilles

      Klay Has Torn Achilles
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Klay Has Torn Achilles

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋

      Ranking the top 25 free agents available this offseason 📲

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋
      NBA logo
      NBA

      B/R's Free Agency Big Board 📋

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Five Best Players Who Went Undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

      Kurt Helin
      via ProBasketballTalk | NBC Sports

      Who Should the Warriors Target in Free Agency?

      Three players to help the Warriors become contenders again ➡️

      Who Should the Warriors Target in Free Agency?
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Who Should the Warriors Target in Free Agency?

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report