Warriors Rumors: Marc Gasol Interests Golden State Amid Raptors Buzz

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have emerged as a suitor for free-agent center Marc Gasol amid rumors that his old team, the Toronto Raptors, wants him to return.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the Warriors' interest Sunday, shortly after tweeting that the Raptors were "working to convince" Gasol to come back to Toronto.

Gasol, 35, averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds during an injury-shortened 2019-20 campaign that saw him miss 28 regular-season contests. The Spaniard's decorated 12-year NBA career includes three All-Star Game appearances, a pair of All-NBA team nods and the 2012-13 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.