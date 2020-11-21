Nets Rumors: Jeff Green Agrees to Contract with Brooklyn After Rockets Tenure

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Veteran forward Jeff Green is reportedly signing with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

It will be Green's 10th NBA team heading into his 13th season and his eighth team in the past six years.

