    Nets Rumors: Jeff Green Agrees to Contract with Brooklyn After Rockets Tenure

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 21, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, left, defends on Houston Rockets' Jeff Green during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Veteran forward Jeff Green is reportedly signing with the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

    It will be Green's 10th NBA team heading into his 13th season and his eighth team in the past six years. 

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Report: NBA Players Who Opt Out of 2020-21 Season Must Notify Teams by Dec. 1

      Report: NBA Players Who Opt Out of 2020-21 Season Must Notify Teams by Dec. 1
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: NBA Players Who Opt Out of 2020-21 Season Must Notify Teams by Dec. 1

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Hayward Signing with Hornets

      Gordon Hayward agrees to a four-year, $120M deal with Charlotte (Woj)

      Hayward Signing with Hornets
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hayward Signing with Hornets

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Raps Give VanVleet $85M

      Fred VanVleet agrees to a four-year, $85M deal to stay in Toronto (Shams)

      Raps Give VanVleet $85M
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Raps Give VanVleet $85M

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      What to Make of Lakers' 3 Biggest Offseason Moves So Far

      What to Make of Lakers' 3 Biggest Offseason Moves So Far
      NBA logo
      NBA

      What to Make of Lakers' 3 Biggest Offseason Moves So Far

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report