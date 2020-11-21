Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the Los Angeles Lakers look to repeat as NBA champions in the 2020-21 season, their team is going to look a bit different than the one that celebrated winning the title back in October.

The free-agent negotiation period began on Friday evening, and the Lakers wasted no time agreeing to deals with players. Los Angeles agreed to a two-year deal with forward Montrezl Harrell (per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) and to a one-year deal with guard Wesley Matthews (per The Athletic's Shams Charania). Those moves came after the Lakers acquired guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.

However, Los Angeles has lost a key member of its 2019-20 team, as veteran center Dwight Howard agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers (per Charania).

The Lakers still have moves to make over the next month. Anthony Davis is now a free agent, and there are several other roster spots that Los Angeles will be looking to fill.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers now that free agency has arrived.