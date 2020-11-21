Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, More

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis, Marc Gasol, MoreNovember 21, 2020
As the Los Angeles Lakers look to repeat as NBA champions in the 2020-21 season, their team is going to look a bit different than the one that celebrated winning the title back in October.
The free-agent negotiation period began on Friday evening, and the Lakers wasted no time agreeing to deals with players. Los Angeles agreed to a two-year deal with forward Montrezl Harrell (per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski) and to a one-year deal with guard Wesley Matthews (per The Athletic's Shams Charania). Those moves came after the Lakers acquired guard Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week.
However, Los Angeles has lost a key member of its 2019-20 team, as veteran center Dwight Howard agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers (per Charania).
The Lakers still have moves to make over the next month. Anthony Davis is now a free agent, and there are several other roster spots that Los Angeles will be looking to fill.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Lakers now that free agency has arrived.
Davis' Deal Won't Be Finalized Right Away
Have no fear, Lakers fans. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that star forward Anthony Davis is "on course" to sign a new deal with Los Angeles. That's been expected since it became known that the 27-year-old was declining his player option for 2020-21 and becoming an unrestricted free agent.
However, Wojnarowski shared that Davis' new deal isn't expected to be finalized right away.
"Rich Paul, Klutch Sports CEO and Davis' agent, will be in contact with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka after 6 p.m. ET Friday, sources said, but Davis plans to wait at least through Thanksgiving as he considers his options on the length and structure of maximum contract deals," Wojnarowski wrote.
What exactly are those options? Davis could sign a three-year, $106 million deal with a player option for 2022-23 that would line up with LeBron James' contract, per Wojnarowski, or he could sign a shorter contract (two years for $68 million) or a longer one (four years for $146.7 million or five years for $189 million).
While Los Angeles would likely want Davis for as long as possible, it should have him back for 2020-21 at the least. Davis had a terrific first season with the Lakers, averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 62 games and going on to win his first career NBA title (and Los Angeles' first since 2010).
Lakers Showing Interest in Veteran Gasol
Pau Gasol played seven seasons for the Lakers from 2007-14. Now, his younger brother could potentially be heading to Los Angeles.
After reportedly losing Dwight Howard in free agency, the Lakers may be looking to add another veteran center as Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the team is targeting center Marc Gasol, who is currently an unrestricted free agent. The 35-year-old Gasol is a 12-year NBA veteran.
Gasol spent 11 seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies before getting traded to the Toronto Raptors in February 2019. He then helped Toronto win the first NBA title in franchise history later that season.
This past season, Gasol averaged a career-low 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds in 44 games for the Raptors, although he also averaged a career low in minutes (26.4). Even if his numbers aren't quite as impressive as they were earlier in his career, the three-time All-Star remains a strong veteran presence.
Gasol would likely be in a bench role if he joined the Lakers, joining a frontcourt rotation that should include Davis, Harrell and Kyle Kuzma.
Will Caldwell-Pope Return to Los Angeles?
After three solid seasons with the Lakers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope declined his player option for the 2020-21 season and became an unrestricted free agent. But that doesn't necessarily mean the 27-year-old guard won't be back in Los Angeles next year.
According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers and Caldwell-Pope have mutual interest in signing a deal, but the situation is currently a "numbers' game," as Caldwell-Pope wants more than the $8.4 million he would have made had he opted in for 2020-21. It's unclear how much Los Angeles is hoping to pay him in a potential deal.
Caldwell-Pope averaged 9.3 points in 69 games last season while shooting a career-best 46.7 percent from the field. After serving in a bench role for most of the regular season, he started all 21 of the Lakers' playoff games, averaging 10.7 points per contest and winning his first career NBA title.
Los Angeles may not be the only team pursuing Caldwell-Pope, though. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the New York Knicks are expected to have interest in him, and they have the salary-cap space to sign him.
For now, Caldwell-Pope remains on the free-agent market as he tries to get the payday that he's looking for.