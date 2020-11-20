Celtics News: Latest on James Harden Trade Rumors, Gordon Hayward Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

James Harden has generated all sorts of noise lately.

The Houston Rockets guard has requested a trade, with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reporting he turned down an extension that would have paid him more than $50 million per season. Wojnarowski added that The Beard has been focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Naturally, this has set the NBA community on fire with images of a new superstar trio comprising Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. There would be questions as to how all the pieces would fit together, but it is hard to deny—if a trade were completed—that the Nets would have three of the most talented offensive players in the league. But Brooklyn is hardly alone in its pursuit of Harden.

Kelly Iko and David Aldridge of The Athletic reported that the Philadelphia 76ers' pursuit of Harden has gained some steam in recent weeks. Rapper Meek Mill, a friend of Harden's and noted Sixers fan, has reportedly been attempting to convince Harden to come to Philly, and fellow Harden acquaintance Michael Rubin is a co-owner of the team.

Brooklyn and Philly dominate the Harden sweepstakes. But what if he ended up in Beantown?

Journalist Steve Bulpett reported the Boston Celtics did "research" on Harden an an effort to gauge whether to enter into trade discussions with the Rockets. According to Bulpett, the Celtics were "strongly advised to keep away."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Boston could have enticed the Rockets with a number of assets, especially ahead of Wednesday night's NBA draft. The Celtics had three first-round picks entering the event, and it's likely Boston would have packaged all three of those picks, probably in addition to future assets.

Of course, after the massive haul it took the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire Jrue Holiday, trading for Harden would take something gargantuan. Would the Celtics have included, say, Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward in discussions? What about the Rockets, would they have demanded one of Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown?

Those questions are moot because the Celtics never engaged the Rockets. Perhaps it is for the better considering a Harden acquisition would have led to an even more crowded backcourt.

Gordon Hayward Opts Out

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Hayward's time in a Celtics uniform might be over anyway.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Hayward declined his $34 million player option prior to Thursday's deadline, and Hayward's agent, Mark Bartelstein, later confirmed the report, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. The former All-Star will become an unrestricted free agent at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

Hayward was initially slated to make the decision Tuesday, but Boston worked to move the deadline, possibly in an effort to orchestrate a sign-and-trade. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported that the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are two teams that have been pursuing Hayward.

However, it would seem the 30-year-old controls his destiny on the open market. Hayward would not have opted out if rival teams did not have significant interest in signing him to a multiyear deal.

It is possible the Celtics could look to negotiate a new contract with Hayward. But they are going up against teams with more financial flexibility.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Atlanta Hawks were another team looking to make a play for Hayward. In other words, Hayward is garnering interest from the teams with the most projected cap space, per Spotrac.

Perhaps the Indianapolis native is working with the Celtics on a sign-and-trade to send him to the Pacers. Maybe Hayward recognizes he could be the perfect secondary playmaker and ball-handler in Atlanta. Or maybe he will take a chance on the Knicks.

In any case, Hayward is likely to be among the most coveted free agents.