NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Jrue Holiday, James Harden, More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Ramona Shelburne and Zach Lowe of ESPN, Houston Rockets general manger Rafael Stone has been saying he's ready to "run it back" with James Harden leading the way, but the 31-year-old star could be on the move.

"Harden has been increasingly uneasy about the Rockets' ability to compete for an NBA title and has been considering the possibility of pushing to play elsewhere before his contract expires, sources said," they wrote.

On Monday night, Wojnarowski reported Harden rejected a two-year, $103 million extension to stay in Houston, a deal that would have made him the first player to be paid $50 million in a season, making his intentions clear.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 draft, he paced the league for the third consecutive season with 34.3 points per game while adding 7.5 assists and 6.6 rebounds. He'll collect $131.5 million over the next three seasons, with a player option worth $46.9 million for the 2022-23 season.

If Harden were to pack up, ESPN reported the Brooklyn Nets are his top destination, with the Arizona State product enticed by the possibility of joining forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While there had been no official trade discussions between the two teams as of Sunday, the report noted Durant and Harden—who played together in Oklahoma City—"have recently discussed the possibility."

Per ESPN, the Rockets have "made it clear" that the price tag for their superstar "would require a monstrous return of players, draft picks and pick swaps," and the Nets could meet that criteria with up-and-coming talent in players like Caris LeVert and Spencer Dinwiddie.

For all the trade talks, though, Kelly Iko, Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic have reported that Harden is staying put in Houston and is "locked in" for the season.