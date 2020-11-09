NBA Rumors: Davis Bertans Sign-and-Trade Draws Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans had a breakout 2019-20 season, emerging as one of the game's most dangerous spot-up shooters. So it isn't a surprise that a number of teams are targeting him in free agency.

But some teams that don't have cap space reportedly are looking to get creative in an attempt to acquire him as well. Per Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, "multiple teams without the cap room to sign Bertans are preparing to make sign-and-trade offers in free agency."

Hughes added that "the teams were not specified, though one source said there are two Eastern Conference teams and one from the West who are interested in sign-and-trade scenarios involving Bertans."

Additionally, the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are thought to be the teams interested in signing Bertans as a free agent.

Obviously, Washington will make a push to keep Bertans after his career year that saw him average 15.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from three. There is always a market for shooters in the modern NBA, and the 27-year-old Bertans is in his prime.

"Hopefully we re-sign Davis," Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told 106.7 The Fan last week. "That's our aim and that's been our intention this entire time."

The Wizards are set up for a very intriguing offseason. Along with Bertans' free agency, it seems likely that contending teams will come calling for Bradley Beal, seeing if they can pry the star shooting guard away from Washington via trade.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported last week that the Wizards "have shown no inclination to trade Beal, sources say, and might do so only if Beal—under contract through at least 2021-22—indicates he would prefer to play elsewhere. Could that happen at the trade deadline if the Wizards are bad again? Rivals are not giving up on Beal becoming available sooner."

The question for players like Bertans and Beal will be whether the Wizards offer them the best chance to return to the postseason. Teams in the Eastern Conference like the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers all seem like locks for the postseason.

That leaves one playoff berth for teams like the Wizards, Orlando Magic and Hawks, among others, to fight over. The return of John Wall could help the Wizards in that effort. But it's fair to argue they are also very far away from being a title contender. It will be fascinating to see if that factors into the future decisions of Bertans and Beal.