Sam Cassell Reportedly Agrees to Join Doc Rivers' 76ers Coaching Staff

Sam Cassell will reportedly join the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff, following head coach Doc Rivers after working under him last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Athletic's Derek Bodner confirmed the report.

Cassell had spent the last six seasons in Los Angeles after working the previous five years as an assistant with the Washington Wizards.

The 50-year-old is also known for his 15-year playing career in the NBA, during which he played for eight different organizations. He won three NBA titles—two with the Houston Rockets and one with the Boston Celtics—and he earned one All-Star selection as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After playing for Rivers during his final NBA season in Boston, Cassell joined the Clippers staff in 2014 and helped the squad reach the playoffs five times in six years.

Though Rivers left L.A. after a disappointing second-round exit in September, he quickly found a new job with the 76ers earlier this month.

Cassell had been a head coaching candidate himself, interviewing with the Clippers and having mutual interest with the Rockets. He will instead remain an assistant, trying to help Philadelphia get over the top after failing to get out of the second round over the past three years.

The 76ers staff will also include former Grizzlies and Kings coach Dave Joerger and Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The organization is reportedly also finalizing a deal to hire former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey as its new president of basketball operations, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.