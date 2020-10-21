Why the 5-1 Bears Need to Win the NFL Trade Deadline

0 of 4

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

It's not nitpicky to suggest the Chicago Bears need a lift at the NFL trade deadline.

Sure, the club sports an inviting 5-1 record, which has to feel encouraging after last season's 8-8 finish. But that success is among the reasons this team can chase win-now upgrades.

Trading for talent means sacrificing assets, which only a winning team can justify. But the Bears have positioned themselves to be buyers with this strong start, especially since there are clear areas to upgrade.

Let's take a deeper look at why #TradeSZN should bring several changes in the Windy City.