Where This Lakers Playoff Run Would Rank All-Time in Franchise History

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from the 2020 championship following a 102-96 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

If they can prevent Miami from winning three straight games (the Heat now have a 14 percent chance to win the series, according to FiveThirtyEight's projection), this might go down as one of the most dominant title runs in Lakers lore.

After Game 4, these Lakers are sixth in franchise history in postseason plus-minus and tied for seventh in playoff winning percentage.

Numbers struggle to capture caveats, though. When basketball historians look back on this season, some might point out the novelty of the bubble, the fortune of not facing the Los Angeles Clippers or Milwaukee Bucks, and the fact that a torn plantar fascia cost Miami Goran Dragic, its pre-Finals leading playoff scorer.

Of course, all LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers can do is face the teams in front of them. And with the exception of one hiccup per series so far, they've cruised past all four of those teams.

A dramatic Miami comeback would obviously blow up the narrative, but it's safe to say the odds are stacked heavily against that.

If L.A. were to convincingly win Game 5, capping off a 16-4 run to the championship, where would it rank among the Lakers' best playoff runs ever?