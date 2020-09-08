1 Offseason Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

0 of 30

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

NBA trade season is one of the most magical times of the year, and basketball fans have had to wait extra long for it in 2020.

With the draft and free agency still scheduled to take place in October, trade talks should already be taking place behind closed doors. For teams not invited to the bubble, there's been more than enough time to start lining up potential trade targets, as well.

Before we look at the latest packages, let's go over a few overarching notes.

The Orlando Magic losing Jonathan Isaac for the 2020-21 season with a torn ACL means the team is more likely to hold on to Aaron Gordon as he can now play his more natural power forward position full-time. Also, with John Wall likely healthy and already hanging out with Bradley Beal to celebrate his 30th birthday, we'll keep Beal out of all trade talks for now, as well.

Now that we know where franchises will be picking in the draft, along with team needs following weeks of postseason play, these are 30 updated trade ideas as we get closer to the offseason.