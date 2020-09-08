1 Offseason Trade Idea for Every NBA TeamSeptember 8, 2020
1 Offseason Trade Idea for Every NBA Team
NBA trade season is one of the most magical times of the year, and basketball fans have had to wait extra long for it in 2020.
With the draft and free agency still scheduled to take place in October, trade talks should already be taking place behind closed doors. For teams not invited to the bubble, there's been more than enough time to start lining up potential trade targets, as well.
Before we look at the latest packages, let's go over a few overarching notes.
The Orlando Magic losing Jonathan Isaac for the 2020-21 season with a torn ACL means the team is more likely to hold on to Aaron Gordon as he can now play his more natural power forward position full-time. Also, with John Wall likely healthy and already hanging out with Bradley Beal to celebrate his 30th birthday, we'll keep Beal out of all trade talks for now, as well.
Now that we know where franchises will be picking in the draft, along with team needs following weeks of postseason play, these are 30 updated trade ideas as we get closer to the offseason.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: 2020 No. 6 overall pick, F De'Andre Hunter
There may be no place better for Anthony Edwards to begin his NBA career than Atlanta, and the Hawks have the trade assets to go up and get him.
The Atlanta native and former University of Georgia star has all the tools to become a star, but being asked to do too much too soon could build on some of his already bad habits. By coming to the Hawks, Edwards could take a back seat to Trae Young, work on his shot selection and become a locked-in defender before ever being asked to drop 20 points per night.
There's no way Edwards will still be around at No. 6, and the Timberwolves should be happy to trade back if it means getting a starting power forward and defensive prospect like Hunter to place next to Karl-Anthony Towns.
Atlanta's new starting lineup of Young, Edwards, Cam Reddish, John Collins and Clint Capela could be the best in the East in a few years, and the Wolves could still get a player like Deni Avdija, Isaac Okoro or Devin Vassell at No. 6.
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics Receive: C Jarrett Allen
Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Robert Williams III, G Carsen Edwards, 2021 first-round pick (lottery-protected)
The Celtics ranked just 16th in defensive rebounding this season (73.1 percent), a potential Achilles' heel for a team loaded with backcourt and perimeter talent.
Trading for a player like Rudy Gobert or Andre Drummond to help fix the rebounding problem would result in far too much salary having to go out, especially if the Celtics want to keep Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Gordon Hayward.
Allen is still on his rookie deal and more than good enough to be a team's starting center, even if he was (foolishly) benched at times this year in favor of veteran DeAndre Jordan.
If Brooklyn only values him as a backup, moving him now to avoid paying him in free agency next year makes sense. Williams would give the Nets a shot-blocker in training behind Jordan, Edwards has scoring potential off the bench, and the 2021 first-round pick would give Brooklyn some more trade ammo to go out and land a third star.
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets Receive: PF Blake Griffin
Detroit Pistons Receive: PG Spencer Dinwiddie, PF Taurean Prince, SG Garrett Temple
Blake Griffin is healthy. Now eight months removed from surgery, he is working out six days per week and says he feels "a world of difference" in his knee, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.
A healthy Griffin is still an All-Star-caliber player even if he's now overpaid at $36.6 million for next season with a $39.0 million player option in 2021-22.
If there were ever a team that's not worried about cap space, it would be Brooklyn.
With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving already locked into mega-deals, adding Griffin isn't going to cripple the books like it would for other franchises. Getting him out of Detroit should be relatively easy, too.
Detroit should be happy with a return of Dinwiddie, Prince and Temple, giving it a starting point guard and far more financial flexibility. The Nets would begin the season with a starting lineup of Irving, Caris LeVert, Durant, Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, reuniting the two former Los Angeles Clippers big men.
By not sacrificing any draft picks or LeVert, the Nets would have the assets to make a move for yet another star while adding a healthy Griffin for a relatively small cost.
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets Receive: 2020 No. 21 overall pick (via Oklahoma City Thunder), 2020 second-round pick (via New York Knicks), SG Zhaire Smith, C Al Horford
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Terry Rozier, C Cody Zeller
The Hornets may not have Horford first on their trade-targets list, but bringing him to town would be worth it if it means dumping Rozier and picking up a pair of draft picks in the process.
The emergence of Devonte' Graham has made Rozier and his remaining two-year, $36.8 million deal expendable. The Sixers are one of the few teams that could actually use him, either as a starting guard if Ben Simmons stays at power forward or off the bench as a scoring sixth man.
Getting another first-round pick would be huge for Charlotte's rebuild, and players like Tyrese Maxey, Josh Green and Jalen Smith could all be available at No. 21. The Knicks pick is one of the best in the second round, and Zhaire Smith, who's still only 21, was the No. 16 overall selection in 2018.
The Sixers would get off their worst contract and add both a solid backup center with Zeller and a new scoring punch in Rozier.
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick, PF James Johnson
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: 2020 No. 4 overall pick, 2020 second-round pick (via Memphis Grizzlies), PF Thaddeus Young, SF Chandler Hutchison, C Daniel Gafford
Jumping up to the No. 4 spot in the draft lottery was a nice start for Chicago. The Bulls shouldn't stop there.
Chicago has young talent at four of the five positions but no one to set the table for others. Last year's lottery pick, Coby White, played more like a shooting guard than a true floor general this season, and Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. round out the Bulls' core four.
If they can trade up to No. 1, the obvious choice is LaMelo Ball.
With plenty of scorers already on the roster, Ball would be asked to run the offense and maximize the potential of Chicago's other young players, propelling the Bulls to a playoff spot in the East.
With Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman looking like poor fits in Minnesota, the Wolves should be fine trading back three spots if it nets them a defensive starting power forward in Young and some young talent with Hutchison and Gafford. Anyone outside of those three will likely still be available, which should suit the Wolves roster just fine.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: PF Julius Randle, PG Elfrid Payton
New York Knicks Receive: PF Kevin Love
Recently celebrating his 32nd birthday, Love will be in trade talks with the rebuilding Cavaliers until the team finally gets an offer it deems fair.
Cleveland won't dump Love's salary for nothing, of course, and even getting a 25-year-old power forward like Randle back should be enough to sell to the fanbase.
Randle put up 19.5 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his 32.5 minutes per game and is still young enough to fit into a rebuild. His 15.8 assist percentage would be second-highest of any current Cavalier, helping a shot-happy backcourt move the ball. Randle is also a former teammate of Larry Nance Jr. from their mutual time with the Los Angeles Lakers.
With Matthew Dellavedova hitting free agency, Elfrid Payton would give the Cavs a 26-year-old pass-first point guard who should mix in well with an inexperienced backcourt.
For the Knicks, adding Love would be about putting another face on the franchise before free agency in 2021. He's still an elite rebounder and good outside shooter (37.4 percent) who star players should want to play with given his floor-spacing ability and championship experience.
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Receive: PG Patrick Beverley
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: PF Maxi Kleber, PG Delon Wright, 2020 second-round pick (via Golden State Warriors)
The Mavericks will be looking to add a tough vet or two this offseason, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon. As one front office member told him, "We need to get some dogs."
Beverley is exactly the type of tough and competitive guard who would be a perfect backcourt mate next to Luka Doncic.
Dallas is close to competing for a championship and only needs to add the right veterans around Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. With the NBA's best offense, the Mavs must improve a defense that ranked just 18th. Beverely could take on the toughest defensive assignment on a nightly basis, and his 40.8 percent mark on catch-and-shoot threes may actually increase while playing next to Doncic.
If the Clippers lose Marcus Morris Sr. in free agency, they'll need for a floor-spacing power forward like Kleber, and Wright could take on some of the ball-handling responsibilities vacated by Beverley. Getting the 31st pick in the draft would help L.A. add some young talent, as well.
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets Receive: G Derrick White
Chicago Bulls Receive: 2020 No. 22 overall pick, F Keita Bates-Diop, PG Monte Morris
While Jamal Murray has taken a step towards superstardom with his play this postseason, asking him to score 50-plus points multiple times in a series in order to win may be a bit much.
White would be a perfect co-star, sharing the starting backcourt with Murray or serving as the team's sixth man.
The 26-year-old combo guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 45.8 percent overall this season in his 24.7 minutes. In three seasons he's posted a plus-5.1 on/off rating with San Antonio, and at 6'4" White has proven capable to defend and play both guard positions.
If the Spurs choose to go the rebuilding route this offseason, getting a first-round pick and two young players for White (who will be be a free agent next year) represents good value.
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Receive: 2020 No. 4 overall pick, SF Chandler Hutchison, C Luke Kornet
Chicago Bulls Receive: 2020 No. 7 overall pick, PG Derrick Rose
The Pistons need young talent at just about every position and will have a better crop of players to pick from if they can move up from No. 7 in the draft.
Getting the fourth overall pick would likely give the Pistons their choice of Killian Hayes, Tyrese Haliburton, Obi Toppin, Deni Avdija and one of the big three of Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball if one of them slips a bit.
Picking up Hutchison would help the rebuild in Detroit, and Kornet could be a backup center should the Pistons re-sign Christian Wood.
For Chicago, welcoming Rose back would be a morale boost for the fanbase and also fill a team need. A backcourt of Rose and Coby White would feature plenty of scoring, and moving back three spots shouldn't be a dealbreaker for the Bulls.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Receive: PG Dennis Smith Jr., C Taj Gibson
New York Knicks Receive: 2020 second-round pick (via Utah Jazz)
While the Warriors should try to swing for the fences and acquire a player like Ben Simmons or Giannis Antetokounmpo, there are other moves to be made, as well.
Golden State still has a $17.2 million trade exception from dealing Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies that expires on Oct. 24. That means it can add up to that much in player contracts without having to send any salary back out.
The Warriors rotation grew pretty thin over the past two years, and getting some role players from the Knicks while not having to send anyone back would help the team's depth.
Smith has been awful in New York but is still just 22 and showed star potential with the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson could be a good backup center for a team thin at the position or start on occasion as needed.
The Knicks would clear over $15 million in cap space this offseason and pick up a second-round pick.
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets Receive: C Al Horford, 2021 first-round pick (lottery-protected), 2021 second-round pick (via New York Knicks)
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G/F Eric Gordon, F Danuel House Jr., G Austin Rivers
The Rockets simply don't have the trade assets to go out and land a third star, but taking on Horford would at least mean adding veteran talent and a pair of draft picks.
Horford is still somewhat switchable in Houston's defensive scheme, and his size would likely come in handy during certain playoff matchups. It could also help to preserve 35-year-old P.J. Tucker by not asking him to defend opposing centers night after night.
The Sixers have a load of draft picks that Houston could ask for in order to take on Horford, and getting off Gordon's contract would help the Rockets, as well.
Philly could use Gordon as a floor-spacer in the starting lineup or as a sixth man, and House and Rivers would give the team some needed depth on the wing and in the backcourt. Getting off Horford's contract would be the best part for Philadelphia, and it's well worth sacrificing multiple picks.
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG Buddy Hield, 2020 second-round pick
Sacramento Kings Receive: SG Victor Oladipo
If the Pacers have any hesitation about Oladipo leaving in free agency next year, they should look to move him for another dynamic shooting guard who's under contract for multiple seasons.
Hield would thrive moving from Sacramento to Indiana, where he'd be surrounded by talent at every position but still asked to take a healthy amount of shots every night.
Indiana ranked just 29th in three-pointers per game during the regular season (10.2), while Hield was third among all players with 3.8 makes per game.
If he's healthy, the Kings would be getting the better overall player in the deal with Oladipo, someone who can set the culture and work ethic for a Sacramento team that desperately needs to make the playoffs. A De'Aaron Fox-Oladipo backcourt would be one of the best defensive pairs in the league and remove the dilemma over whether to start Hield or continue using him as the team's sixth man.
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: C Ivica Zubac, SG Landry Shamet, SG Rodney McGruder, 2020 second-round pick
Although a fine young center, Zubac is probably the weakest part of the Clippers' starting lineup. Montrezl Harrell has thrived coming off the bench, a spot L.A. would likely keep him in if he decides to re-sign in free agency this offseason.
For a team that needs to win now, an upgrade in the starting lineup may be needed.
Turner would be the perfect fit, able to play elite defense while spacing the floor but not needing to take shots away from players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams.
Turner was brilliant in the postseason with Domantas Sabonis hurt (15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from three), and he's only getting better at age 24.
For the Pacers, breaking up the Turner-Sabonis combo is probably for the best, allowing Sabonis to slide down to center with T.J. Warren serving as a floor-spacing power forward.
Zubac would be a terrific backup center in Indiana, while the 23-year-old Shamet is a career 40.2 percent shooter from three.
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SF Gordon Hayward
Boston Celtics Receive: SF Danny Green, PF Kyle Kuzma, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2023 second-round pick
Rajon Rondo has looked unplayable at times for the Lakers this postseason, but L.A. needs a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James.
Even if it means sacrificing the best trade piece remaining in Kuzma, the Lakers should make an offer for Hayward.
The 30-year-old small forward looked like his former All-Star self this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. He would join a starting lineup with LeBron James at point guard and slide over to become a primary ball-handler when the 35-year-old needs a breather.
For Boston, Kuzma would fill a need at power forward. The 25-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists and shot 36.0 percent from three in his nine starts this season. Green and Caldwell-Pope (if he picks up his $8.5 million player option) would be terrific backups behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a future second-round pick would help increase Boston's trade assets.
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: SG Zach LaVine
Chicago Bulls Receive: PF Brandon Clarke, SG Dillon Brooks, SG Grayson Allen
The Grizzlies are in real danger of being passed over in the playoff pecking order by the Golden State Warriors, the New Orleans Pelicans and even the Phoenix Suns, who look ready to make a leap next season following their 8-0 bubble record.
Getting a player like LaVine could change that.
Memphis was just 21st offensively this season, even with Rookie of the Year Ja Morant. LaVine averaged 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.1 three-pointers per game, ninth-most in the NBA.
At age 25, he fits the Grizzlies' timeline while already bringing six years of NBA experience.
For the Bulls to part with LaVine, Memphis would have to give up Clarke, one of the league's best rookies who averaged 19.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes while shooting 61.8 percent from the field. Brooks, 24, averaged 16.2 points, and Allen shot 40.4 percent from three in his sophomore season.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat Receive: C Joel Embiid
Philadelphia Sixers Receive: C Bam Adebayo, G Kendrick Nunn, F Andre Iguodala, F/C Kelly Olynyk
Embiid and Jimmy Butler have seemingly maintained a good relationship even after the latter left Philly for the Miami Heat, and the two had an interesting twitter exchange back in February when it appeared Embiid exhibited some frustration with the Sixers.
It's time to reunite the two in South Beach.
While Sixers general manager Elton Brand may not want to break up Embiid and Ben Simmons just yet, getting a 23-year-old All-Star center back in Bam Adebayo would certainly make him consider it. Nunn enjoyed a strong rookie season with averages of 15.3 points and 3.3 assists, and he could start at point guard if the Sixers want to keep Simmons at power forward.
Iguodala would bring defense and leadership in his return to the Sixers, and Olynyk shot 40.6 percent from three this season.
A core of Butler, Embiid, Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro would be among the best in the East, especially if Miami can re-sign Goran Dragic and Jae Crowder this offseason.
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: SG CJ McCollum
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: SG Donte DiVincenzo, G George Hill, PF D.J. Wilson, PF Ersan Ilyasova, 2020 No. 24 overall pick (via Indiana Pacers), 2024 first-round pick (lottery protected)
If the Bucks are serious about convincing Giannis Antetokounmpo to re-sign next offseason, they may need to add another star to the roster.
While Chris Paul was fantastic this season, adding a 35-year-old with over $85 million owed to him over the next two years is a major risk. One injury and the Bucks would be stuck with the worst contract in the league, which is not exactly a selling point for Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks should be thinking younger, targeting someone with a contract that goes past 2021 so Antetokounmpo knows he'll have long-term help should he re-sign.
McCollum checks all the boxes as a 28-year-old shooting guard who averaged 22.2 points per game this season and won't become a free agent until 2024. He would give the Bucks a starting lineup of Eric Bledsoe, McCollum, Khris Middleton, Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, easily the best starting lineup in the East—if not in all of basketball.
If Portland feels it's reached its potential with McCollum, shuffling the deck around Damian Lillard could increase the team's ceiling. DiVincenzo is a rising star, and Hill led the NBA in three-point percentage this season (46.0 percent). Ilyasova would bring floor-spacing ability to Portland's starting lineup, and a pair of first-round picks would provide lots of flexibility moving forward.
Milwaukee could soon be getting desperate. The Bucks need to go all-in.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: 2020 No. 4 overall pick, PF Lauri Markkanen
Chicago Bulls Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick, SG Josh Okogie, F Jake Layman
The Wolves should explore all options with the No. 1 overall pick, as neither LaMelo Ball nor Anthony Edwards would be an ideal fit next to D'Angelo Russell in the backcourt.
Minnesota would be better off keeping Malik Beasley in restricted free agency and trading down a few spots, especially if it means adding a starting power forward such as Markkanen.
The 23-year-old is averaging 16.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in his career and brings enough of an outside shot to keep the floor open for Russell to drive. After agreeing to move back, the Wolves would target a defensive-minded forward such as Isaac Okoro or Devin Vassell, giving them a foundation that could spur a playoff leap as early as next season.
Ball would make a ton of sense for the Bulls at No. 1, as his playmaking would bring out the best in Coby White, Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: C Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers Receive: SG JJ Redick, G/F Josh Hart
The Pelicans could lose starting center Derrick Favors in free agency, and Jaxson Hayes didn't look ready enough defensively as a rookie to warrant the job just yet.
Turner would lock down the center position for New Orleans as an elite shot-blocker who can also space the floor. With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday all needing the ball on offense, Turner would be a rim-runner, and he'd have to knock down open jumpers.
Indiana finished next-to-last in the NBA in three-point makes per game (10.2) this season, so Redick (45.3 percent—second-best in the league—on 6.6 attempts per game) would help open up the offense. Hart, 25, would give the Pacers a rotation wing who averaged 10.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game primarily off the bench this season.
Domantas Sabonis could slide down to center, giving Indiana a smaller, speedier and better shooting club.
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Receive: 2020 No. 1 overall pick, PF James Johnson
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: 2020 No. 8 overall pick, 2021 first-round pick (via Dallas Mavericks), G Frank Ntilikina, C Taj Gibson
If the Knicks really want to add another star, they won't find one with the eighth pick in the draft.
Moving up to No. 1 would give New York a far better chance, as LaMelo Ball likely has the best star potential with his combination of size, passing and feel for the game.
Jumping up seven spots will cost it, of course.
The Knicks have extra first-round picks from the Kristaps Porzingis trade and will be forced to use one to move up. The Wolves should ask for Ntilikina as well, hoping to squeeze some potential out of the 2017 No. 8 pick, who's still just 22.
Minnesota already traded its 2021 first-rounder to get D'Angelo Russell, so moving back in the draft should appeal to it. Coming away with a player such as Patrick Williams with the eighth selection would be great, too.
It may cost them an extra first-rounder, but the Knicks with Ball and RJ Barrett could start to appeal to free agents in 2021.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: SG Gary Harris, SF Will Barton, PG Monte Morris
Denver Nuggets Receive: PG Chris Paul
As good as Paul was for the Thunder this season, they need to trade him now while his value is high and teams may have somewhat forgotten about the $85.6 million the 35-year-old is owed over the next two years.
The Nuggets may be looking for an all-in move if they can't get past the Clippers in the second round, and a Paul-Jamal Murray backcourt would be lethal.
Besides getting rid of Paul's enormous contract, the Thunder could bring back some good rotation players as well.
Harris would be a nice fit alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Barton (15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals per game) would be a good mentor for Luguentz Dort.
While trading Paul may mean taking a step back next season, the Thunder should still shop him while his stock is up.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic Receive: G Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: C Mo Bamba
Bamba may never get proper minutes behind Nikola Vucevic, which is a shame considering the defensive potential the 7-footer and 2018 No. 6 pick brings.
The Cavaliers have a similar dilemma with their own lottery picks, as a Garland-Collin Sexton backcourt is extremely undersized. They need to carve out more minutes for Kevin Porter Jr., who could end up being the best of the three, as well.
This is where a Garland-Bamba swap makes sense.
Garland would give the Magic a backcourt partner for Markelle Fultz, one who's just 20 years old. Able to play on or off the Ball, Garland made strides as a scorer and passer as the season went on, resulting in a 39.2 percent success rate on his catch-and-shoot threes, per NBA.com.
Tristan Thompson is set to become a free agent, and Andre Drummond (assuming he picks up his player option) will be free to sign anywhere in 2021. Bamba would give the Cavs center depth, and strong play by the 22-year-old may help prevent Cleveland from making a monster offer to Drummond in free agency.
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: G Jrue Holiday, SG JJ Redick
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: 2020 No. 21 overall pick (via Oklahoma City Thunder), 2022 first-round pick (lottery-protected), G/F Josh Richardson, C Al Horford
The Sixers are teetering between falling apart and competing for a championship, and this offseason is a critical fork in the road.
Elton Brand can reverse his biggest mistake from last summer by getting out from under Horford's contract, and he'd do well to bring in a star guard.
Holiday was an All-Star the last time he played with Philly, in 2012-13, and his scoring, defense, passing and leadership is exactly what the Sixers need. Redick averaged 17.6 points on 40.7 percent shooting from three with Philadelphia from 2017-18 to 2018-19 and would help a team that ranked just 19th in three-pointers made per game (11.6) this year.
The Sixers' saving grace is their draft picks, ones they'll have to part with to have any chance of dumping Horford and adding Holiday and Redick.
New Orleans could use Horford as its starting center if Derrick Favors leaves in free agency, and Richardson could become the team's new starting shooting guard. The 21st pick in the draft would help the Pels build up an already impressive young core, and the future first would set up a trade for another star.
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns Receive: PF Marvin Bagley III, PF Nemanja Bjelica
Sacramento Kings Receive: F Kelly Oubre Jr., F Cameron Johnson
Though Oubre is a terrific young forward who averaged 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, Phoenix went 8-0 in the bubble without him. With Mikal Bridges looking perfectly capable of locking down the starting small forward job, the Suns should look to move Oubre for a new starting power forward.
Bagley would be a risk given his injury history. If he's healthy, however, the Suns would have the top two picks from the 2018 draft to pair with Devin Booker.
Bagley is just 21 and has averaged 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in 75 contests. He's shown enough outside shooting ability to play power forward on a full-time basis and has the size and tools to become a good defender in time.
In the meantime, Bjelica averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game and shot 41.9 percent from three this season, so he can keep the seat warm for Bagley.
The Kings can use Oubre as a starter at either forward position, and Cameron Johnson was the No. 11 pick in 2019.
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: SF DeMar DeRozan
San Antonio Spurs Receive: F/C Zach Collins, G/F Rodney Hood, F Trevor Ariza, 2020 second-round pick
If the Blazers choose to keep Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum together this offseason, they'll need some more firepower from the forward position to compete for the title. DeRozan faces an uncertain future in San Antonio, and the Spurs should look to move him now before he leaves in free agency next year.
The 31-year-old forward brings scoring and playmaking to a team that ranked dead-last in assists per game (20.6) this season. Playing 58 playoffs games over six trips means he's battle-tested, and DeRozan may be especially hungry after his former Toronto Raptors won it all last year.
The Spurs can still stay competitive with Ariza and Hood, and Collins would give them a 22-year-old power forward-center to build around with their young guards.
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings Receive: PF Kyle Kuzma, G/F Danny Green
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: SF Bogdan Bogdanovic (sign-and-trade)
If the Kings want to work things out with Buddy Hield and put him back in the starting lineup, they could explore sign-and-trade options with restricted free agent Bogdanovic.
The Lakers expressed interest in Bogdanovic before the trade deadline, but Sacramento desired more than Kuzma, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.
Would adding Green be enough?
A starting five of Hield, Green, Kuzma, De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III would be a solid group, especially if the former Duke big man can stay healthy.
The Lakers could use Bogdanovic's ball-handling and shooting next to LeBron James—even if it means losing Kuzma and Green.
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs Receive: 2020 No. 18 overall pick, F/C Maxi Kleber, C Dwight Powell, F Justin Jackson
Dallas Mavericks Receive: C LaMarcus Aldridge
The Spurs looked vastly different in the bubble, playing small with Aldridge sidelined following shoulder surgery. It may have also been a look into the future, as San Antonio could prioritize playing time for Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV, Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.
Regardless of what comes of DeMar DeRozan and his $27.7 million player option, the Spurs should look to move the 35-year-old Aldridge.
The Mavericks could use a veteran of Aldridge's caliber, and he's become a good enough outside shooter (38.9 percent from three this season) to keep driving lanes open for Luka Doncic.
The 18th pick in the draft would represent good value for Aldridge, and Kleber is a starting-caliber power forward who's seven years younger than the seven-time All-Star.
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors Receive: C Ivica Zubac, SG Landry Shamet
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Serge Ibaka (sign-and-trade)
The Raptors will face a tough decision regarding the center position this offseason.
Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka can become free agents, and each deserves a starting job. One is probably on the way out.
If the Raptors favor Gasol, they should try to avoid losing Ibaka for nothing. Likewise, Ibaka can still get paid by Toronto before being rerouted to another championship contender.
Ibaka would be perfect with the Clippers, taking over the team's starting center job while bringing physicality, outside shooting and 142 games and counting of playoff experience at age 30.
Using Gasol as a mentor for Zubac would be an ideal situation for the Raptors, and getting Shamet as an outside shooter in the rotation would keep them near the top of the East.
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz Receive: G/F Gordon Hayward
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: PG Mike Conley
Boston Celtics Receive: PF Tobias Harris, 2021 first-round pick (lottery-protected, via Philadelphia 76ers)
The only three-team trade on this list would mark a homecoming of sorts.
Hayward's return to the Jazz would give the team another playmaker and scorer beside Donovan Mitchell, whose 36.3 points per game still weren't enough to get Utah into the second round.
Swapping Harris for Conley would be a huge money saver for the Sixers, who would avoid the final four years of his deal and land a veteran point guard to run things if Ben Simmons stays at power forward.
Boston takes on a lot of long-term salary, but the Celtics weren't going to have cap space anyway with a massive Jayson Tatum extension likely coming this offseason. Harris would become the team's starting power forward, and the first-round pick next year would be a "thank you" from Philly for taking on the extra money. A starting lineup of Tatum, Harris, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis would be championship-ready.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards Receive: C Nikola Vucevic, 2020 No. 15 overall pick
Orlando Magic Receive: 2020 No. 9 overall pick, C Thomas Bryant, SF Troy Brown Jr., SG Jerome Robinson, PG Ish Smith
Assuming the Wizards are moving ahead with John Wall and Bradley Beal, Washington will need help to make any sort of noise in the playoffs.
Vucevic would be a great fit for a rebounding-needy team, as the All-Star center has averaged 10.2 boards per game over his nine-year career.
The 29-year old is also a terrific passer that would allow the Wizards to run a lot of backdoor cuts with their guards. He is a good enough outside shooter to keep the driving lanes open as well.
The Magic may have reached their potential with Vucevic and could move Mo Bamba into the starting lineup while getting a better draft pick and more perimeter help. Bryant is a solid young center, and Brown and Robinson would be rotation pieces to help balance the roster.
The deal would set up Orlando for a better future while helping the Wizards win now.