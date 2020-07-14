Projecting Every NBA Team's Starting 5 in Orlando

6 of 22

PG: Malcolm Brogdon

SG: Aaron Holiday*

SF: T.J. Warren

PF: Domantas Sabonis

C: Myles Turner

Victor Oladipo originally chose not to participate in the NBA's restart, as he told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he instead wanted to focus on getting completely healthy for the 2020-21 season:



"With all the variables, from how I have to build my 5-on-5 workload back up, to the increased risk of a soft tissue injury which could delay my rehab, and the unknown exact set up of the bubble, I just can't get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing. I have to be smart and this decision hasn't been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I'm on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me."

After missing a year of play with a ruptured quadriceps tendon, Oladipo returned to the Pacers on January 29. However, he played in only 13 games before the NBA shut down in mid-March. His absence from the team may be short-lived, however, as Charania reports there's "growing belief" that Oladipo may try to play after all following multiple strong team practices in Orlando.



While the Pacers began the season with Jeremy Lamb starting in place of Oladipo, the veteran guard tore his ACL on February 23. That leaves Holiday, the No. 23 overall pick from 2018, to start at shooting guard in place of Lamb and Oladipo if the All-Star doesn't return to the team.