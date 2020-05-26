76ers to Reopen New Jersey Practice Facility on Wednesday for Voluntary Workouts

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly will open their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per Pompey, it will be a "phased reopening for voluntary, individual workouts" with players and essential staff adhering to "strict safeguards in accordance with NBA guidelines."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.