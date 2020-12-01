Reggie Jackson, Clippers Reportedly Agree to New 1-Year Contract in Free Agency

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Reggie Jackson will reportedly remain with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 30-year-old agreed to a one-year contract with L.A. on Tuesday, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jackson has experienced something of an up-and-down career since the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft. He often found himself behind Russell Westbrook in the rotation with OKC and didn't have much opportunity to facilitate when they played together given the other's position as a ball-dominant playmaker.

As a result, the Boston College product averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 assists while shooting a mere 28.8 percent from three-point range with the Thunder until they traded him to the Detroit Pistons in 2015.

Jackson wasted little time making an impact in Detroit and averaged career-best totals of 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game in his first full season with the team. He also helped lead the Pistons to the playoffs by appearing in all 82 games and averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 assists a night during the 2018-19 campaign.

The fact that he shot 36.9 percent from three-point range that season surely helped bolster his stock across the league after he was inconsistent from deep in OKC.

However, he was out from Oct. 24 through Jan. 22 in 2019-20 because of a back injury, and Detroit ultimately bought out his contract before the Clippers signed him in February.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He was largely overshadowed in Los Angeles given the presence of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Lou Williams on a championship contender, but he notably connected on 41.3 percent of his three-pointers in 17 regular-season games, continuing the shooting improvement from the previous season.

Jackson's shooting is now something of a positive, and he should theoretically still be in his prime.

L.A. can also take solace knowing he has extensive experience coming off the bench and running a second unit beyond this past season thanks to his time with the Thunder and can attack the basket if his outside shot isn't falling.

This may not be a season-altering re-signing, but Jackson is an offensive-plus player who can help the Clippers make a championship push in 2020-21.