Report: Reggie Jackson Plans to Sign with Clippers After Pistons Contract Buyout

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Reggie Jackson's time with the Detroit Pistons has reportedly come to an end.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jackson and the Pistons agreed to a contract buyout, which will clear the way for him to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he goes through waivers. Wojnarowski noted the Los Angeles Lakers were also interested in the 29-year-old.

Jackson played all 82 games in 2018-19 and helped lead the Pistons to the playoffs, where they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. He averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists a night during the regular season behind a career-best 36.9 percent clip from deep.

He found a way to more consistently take advantage of openings created by the additional attention Blake Griffin drew and also finished with just 1.8 turnovers a night—his lowest total since he was playing limited minutes as Russell Westbrook's backup on the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012-13.

The Thunder drafted Jackson in the first round in 2011 and traded him to the Pistons in 2015 after an inconsistent tenure. However, he posted career-best totals of 18.8 points and 6.2 assists per game in his first full season with Detroit.

Jackson—who has played just 14 games this season because of injury—is still a productive backcourt piece when healthy, but changes are necessary at this point from the Pistons' perspective.

They haven't won a playoff game since 2008 and are not exactly staring at an immediate championship window. Jackson was only under contract through the 2019-20 season.

Luke Kennard and Bruce Brown are solid young players but aren't exactly potential stars of the future for a team that struggled under Stan Van Gundy's tenure as president of basketball operations and head coach. They also gave up on Spencer Dinwiddie too early while committing too many resources to the likes of Boban Marjanovic and Jon Leuer.

While moving on from Jackson won't make up for some of the sins of the past, Detroit can at least turn its attention toward a roster shake-up as it looks to become more competitive while Griffin is still on the team.

As for the Clippers, they get another scorer who can come off the bench and provide a spark alongside the formidable duo of Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. While players like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be trusted in the final minutes of playoff games, it is becoming increasingly difficult for teams to match up with Los Angeles' entire roster.

That will especially be the case during seven-game series in the postseason, as Jackson has the talent of a starter and can swing the course of a contest against a second-string point guard.