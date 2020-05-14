LeBron James, Lakers Beat Bucks in NBA 2K Sim Finals; Anthony Davis Named MVP

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in seven games to win the virtual 2020 NBA championship Thursday in the NBA 2K20 "2K Sim" series.

Davis was named the Finals MVP after averaging 24.2 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals in what would be a storybook ending to his first season in L.A.

"The Lakers winning the NBA Finals in the '2K Sim' is really fun," Davis said in the press release. "Given the realism of NBA 2K and their past predictions, it's cool to see our potential get recognized. It makes you excited to get back on the court and try to bring a real ring to Los Angeles!"

It was deja vu for James, whose team fell behind 3-1 in the Finals before mounting a massive comeback to raise the virtual Larry O'Brien Trophy. His Cleveland Cavaliers accomplished the same feat to win the real-world title over the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

Here's a look at the series results:

Game 1 : Lakers 129, Bucks 89

: Lakers 129, Bucks 89 Game 2 : Bucks 106, Lakers 105 (OT)

: Bucks 106, Lakers 105 (OT) Game 3 : Bucks 96, Lakers 79

: Bucks 96, Lakers 79 Game 4 : Bucks 131, Lakers 101

: Bucks 131, Lakers 101 Game 5 : Lakers 141, Bucks 112

: Lakers 141, Bucks 112 Game 6 : Lakers 108, Bucks 103

: Lakers 108, Bucks 103 Game 7: Lakers 103, Bucks 101

James averaged a series-high 27.2 points, including a 40-point outburst in Game 6 to carry the Lakers to a narrow victory to keep their comeback hopes alive. Davis was the star of Game 7 on the road with 32 points and 17 rebounds, and he took a late charge to help secure the championship.

Dwight Howard enjoyed a throwback series to help push Los Angeles across the finish line, putting up 12.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the Finals.

Antetokounmpo (23.4 PPG, 12 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.3 BPG) and Khris Middleton (22.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.3 APG) were the top performers for the Bucks, who fell just short of the franchise's second title.

L.A. and Milwaukee were the top seeds in their respective conferences.

The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and rival Los Angeles Clippers to represent the West in the Finals, while the Bucks eliminated the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics in the East during the video game's version of the postseason.

Meanwhile, the 2019-20 NBA season was halted March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. A timetable for a resumption of play hasn't been announced.