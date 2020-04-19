A.J. Epenesa Taken by Ravens in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

David Banks/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens used the No. 28 pick of the Bleacher Report User NFL Mock Draft to select defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

The Iowa product became the sixth defensive lineman off the board, starting with Chase Young as the No. 2 overall pick. Derrick Brown (No. 7), Javon Kinlaw (No. 14), K'Lavon Chaisson (No. 16), Yetur Gross-Matos (No. 27) also represent a deep class in the front-seven.

Epenesa is considered the No. 23 overall player in the 2020 class by Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, listed as the third-best interior defensive lineman and the top pass-rusher at his position.

This comes off a highly productive college career that saw him total 22 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss over the past two seasons. He was a second-team All-American in 2019 when he totaled 11.5 sacks with 49 total tackles.

He also especially excelled against the best competition:

At 6'5", 275 pounds, he has the size to make an early impact in the NFL with enough versatility to play in multiple systems at different positions. This could keep him an option for most teams at the end of the first round, but the Ravens could especially use him as a 3-4 defensive end.

Baltimore entered the offseason with fewer holes than most teams after a 14-2 regular season behind MVP Lamar Jackson. The quarterback led the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL while throwing an NFL best 36 touchdown passes and dazzling in the run game.

The Ravens also added veterans Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe to a defense that came third in the NFL in points allowed while returning four Pro Bowlers. Epenesa could further strengthen the defensive line while providing a high-level option for the future.

This team has its sights on the Super Bowl after a disappointing exit to the playoffs and fans believe this pick will help the squad reach expectations in 2020.